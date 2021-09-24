iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 286,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,146,939 shares.The stock last traded at $24.40 and had previously closed at $23.91.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 357.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 27,391 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter worth $6,862,000. 55.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.