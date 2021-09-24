4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,265.00

Shares of 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,265 ($42.66) and last traded at GBX 3,135 ($40.96), with a volume of 188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,140 ($41.02).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,840 ($37.10).

The company has a market capitalization of £880.50 million and a P/E ratio of 215.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,874 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,684.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a GBX 10.83 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

