Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $413,000 in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BUFF. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter worth $1,299,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

BUFF stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65. Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33.

