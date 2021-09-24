Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,229 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Atomera worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATOM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atomera by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,830,000 after purchasing an additional 109,820 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Atomera by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atomera during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera during the first quarter worth $490,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 21.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. 31.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Atomera in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

ATOM opened at $24.53 on Friday. Atomera Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $566.54 million, a P/E ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04).

About Atomera

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

