Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $428,000 Stock Position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,797 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAF. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 615.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 133,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 115,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:IAF opened at $5.93 on Friday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $6.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

About Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

