Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 4,501 Shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.52% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 44,170.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period.

XTL opened at $97.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.34. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $104.91.

