Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 10,432 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 203.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOMD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 17.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,746,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,440,000 after acquiring an additional 862,409 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 18.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,759,000 after acquiring an additional 755,069 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,156,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,211,000 after acquiring an additional 43,583 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 12.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,953,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,653,000 after acquiring an additional 218,372 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 2,646.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,702,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NOMD stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

