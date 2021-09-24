Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 876 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PetMed Express worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PETS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 2,711.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,628,000 after acquiring an additional 346,235 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 635.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 142,611 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the first quarter worth about $2,475,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,217,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,171,000 after acquiring an additional 85,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 138.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 78,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETS stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $556.14 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.88. PetMed Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $79.31 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti downgraded PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

PetMed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

