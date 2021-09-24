U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Raised to $61.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

NYSE:USB opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.30. The firm has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

