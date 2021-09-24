Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.11% from the company’s previous close.

LICY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

LICY opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

