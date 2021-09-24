FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FedEx from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.92.

FDX stock opened at $228.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx has a 52-week low of $228.08 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.54.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $1,911,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 6.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 571.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

