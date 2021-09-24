Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.32% from the company’s current price.

XPOF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.79.

NYSE:XPOF opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.52.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 million. Research analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Geisler purchased 18,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Meloun purchased 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,782.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

