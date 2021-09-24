JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates SEK 235 Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 235 price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 242 target price on Volvo in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 278 target price on Volvo in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price objective on Volvo in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 175 price objective on Volvo in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of SEK 237.78.

Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

