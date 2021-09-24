PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Coverage Initiated at BWS Financial

BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for PLx Pharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLx Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

PLXP stock opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 5.11. PLx Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter worth $108,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $4,099,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 497.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PLx Pharma by 257.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 25,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.