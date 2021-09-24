Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $760.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $750.00 to $760.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $630.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $639.58 and a 200 day moving average of $556.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $300.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,487 shares of company stock worth $2,681,010 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after purchasing an additional 202,966 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.