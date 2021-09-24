Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Raised to $280.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target upped by Stephens from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MOH has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.22.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH stock opened at $282.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.32. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $151.66 and a fifty-two week high of $286.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,617,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,655,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.