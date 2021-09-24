NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report $342.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $277.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $459.70 million. NextEra Energy Partners posted sales of $240.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,924 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $55.13 and a one year high of $88.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

