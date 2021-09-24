Reviewing Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) & Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY)

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) and Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.5% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Cree shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cree and Rockley Photonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cree $525.60 million 19.12 -$523.90 million ($1.40) -61.95 Rockley Photonics N/A N/A -$8.22 million $0.04 215.50

Rockley Photonics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cree. Cree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rockley Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cree and Rockley Photonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cree 1 7 6 0 2.36 Rockley Photonics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cree currently has a consensus price target of $105.31, indicating a potential upside of 21.42%. Rockley Photonics has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 100.12%. Given Rockley Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than Cree.

Profitability

This table compares Cree and Rockley Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cree -83.60% -7.29% -4.50% Rockley Photonics N/A -259.82% -8.33%

Volatility and Risk

Cree has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockley Photonics has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rockley Photonics beats Cree on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cree

Cree, Inc. is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace. The company was founded by Calvin H. Carter Jr., John W. Palmour, F. Neal Hunter, Eric Hunter, and John Edmond in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

