Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) PT Lowered to C$39.00 at National Bank Financial

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Saputo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saputo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

OTCMKTS SAPIF opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03. Saputo has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

