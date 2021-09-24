Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $179.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.79.

Shares of ENPH opened at $158.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $67.53 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at $36,766,093.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,726 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,267. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

