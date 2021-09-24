Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $105.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $150.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OSK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK opened at $105.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.24 and its 200-day moving average is $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Oshkosh by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.