Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.32.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 345.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,227,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,210 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,097,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 493.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 317,545 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

