American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.86

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and traded as high as $37.24. American Business Bank shares last traded at $37.18, with a volume of 10,494 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $327.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.18.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter.

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D.

