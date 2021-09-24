Credit Suisse Group Increases AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,785.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.76% from the company’s previous close.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,651.89.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,687.79 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,704.02. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,602.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,494.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $30.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,229,000 after purchasing an additional 50,322 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in AutoZone by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AutoZone by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after acquiring an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in AutoZone by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

