Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers a comprehensive range of Internet access services and Internet-related services to customers, including corporations and other Internet service providers, in Japan. The company offers its services via one of the largest Internet network backbones in Japan as well as between Japan and the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of IIJIY stock opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Internet Initiative Japan has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Internet Initiative Japan will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

