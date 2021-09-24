Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$14.25

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$14.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EQX. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinox Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.30.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 33,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

