Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

FEEXF stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

