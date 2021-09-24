Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Bank of America reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $1,211,477,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $604,014,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after buying an additional 11,009,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

