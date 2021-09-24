WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.82.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WETF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WETF. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $890.07 million, a PE ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 1.81.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

