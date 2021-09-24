Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

LRMR has been the topic of several other reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ LRMR opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $211.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Flynn bought 685,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $5,999,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $982,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 81,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 33,004 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

