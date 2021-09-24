Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Earns “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.75.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $6.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $427.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 85,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 26,245 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

