Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of GMRE opened at $15.00 on Monday. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $16.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $962.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 93.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 244,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 18,068 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 154,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 62,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 55,130 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

