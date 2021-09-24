ORIX (NYSE:IX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Separately, TheStreet raised ORIX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of IX stock opened at $97.39 on Tuesday. ORIX has a 12-month low of $58.18 and a 12-month high of $100.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. ORIX had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ORIX will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ORIX by 533,246.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,916,000 after acquiring an additional 399,935 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 21.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 366,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,027,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,095,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 641,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,309,000 after buying an additional 32,303 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 42.0% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 50,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the period. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

