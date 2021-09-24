Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Truist Securities from $77.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.35% from the company’s current price.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,763.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,037 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,032. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

