Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $244.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Valmont for the third quarter have been stable over the past month. It is enhancing productivity and the overall cost structure through restructuring actions. The Irrigation unit is also witnessing strong sales. The Engineered Support Structures unit is also witnessing sales volume growth and favorable pricing and demand in the wireless communications market. Investments by carriers to support infrastructure buildup are expected to drive demand in wireless communications. Valmont is pursuing acquisitions to boost growth, especially through the buyout of Prospera. It also has a strong balance sheet and liquidity position. However, it is witnessing lower sales volumes in the transportation sector. Also, higher raw material costs are hurting margins in the Utility Support segment. High debt level is another concern.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VMI. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.33.

NYSE:VMI opened at $238.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $117.36 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.06 and its 200 day moving average is $240.00.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,014,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

