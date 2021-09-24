Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of Recro Pharma stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. Recro Pharma has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 12.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $98.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Recro Pharma will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Recro Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

