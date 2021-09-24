Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price reduced by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.57% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.11.

SFIX stock opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $2,365,763.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,037 shares of company stock worth $10,595,032. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% during the 2nd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,819,000 after buying an additional 2,304,320 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,870,000 after buying an additional 1,386,730 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,218,000 after buying an additional 1,336,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,411,000 after buying an additional 924,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after purchasing an additional 801,782 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

