Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Gap Up to $29.63

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.63, but opened at $30.87. Peoples Bancorp shares last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 218 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.86 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,819 shares in the company, valued at $57,007.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,515. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 159,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 55,550 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,982,000 after acquiring an additional 38,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,225,000 after acquiring an additional 150,364 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

