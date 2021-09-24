Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $15.52

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.52, but opened at $16.35. Sasol shares last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 3,771 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.
