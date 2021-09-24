Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $15.52

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.52, but opened at $16.35. Sasol shares last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 3,771 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Sasol alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,344 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,501,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sasol by 694.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.