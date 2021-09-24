WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.68

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.68 and last traded at $32.48, with a volume of 4498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.18.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 2,100,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,028,301 shares of company stock worth $788,506,166. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

