SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.35

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.35 and last traded at $49.54, with a volume of 207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,279,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,925,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,442,000 after purchasing an additional 386,348 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 166.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 598,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,640,000 after purchasing an additional 373,955 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,833.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 370,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 351,434 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 440.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 96,726 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

