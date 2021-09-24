Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.17

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.17 and last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 4100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVA. Stifel Nicolaus cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Covanta by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,681,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,709,000 after purchasing an additional 321,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Covanta by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,481,000 after purchasing an additional 432,333 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Covanta by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,619,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,608,000 after purchasing an additional 105,244 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Covanta by 6.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,255,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 138,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

About Covanta (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

