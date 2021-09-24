bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Cut to $23.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLUE. Canaccord Genuity downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.94.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.61. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -12.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 4,861.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $115,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter worth $169,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.