New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) versus Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Critical Survey

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) and Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Relic and Destiny Media Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Relic $667.65 million 7.45 -$192.61 million ($2.60) -29.50 Destiny Media Technologies $3.83 million 4.00 $170,000.00 N/A N/A

Destiny Media Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Relic.

Profitability

This table compares New Relic and Destiny Media Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Relic -35.19% -54.44% -16.25% Destiny Media Technologies 10.77% 14.61% 11.32%

Volatility & Risk

New Relic has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for New Relic and Destiny Media Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Relic 1 7 3 0 2.18 Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Relic presently has a consensus price target of $74.43, suggesting a potential downside of 2.97%. Given New Relic’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe New Relic is more favorable than Destiny Media Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of New Relic shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of New Relic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc., engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries. The company was founded by Lewis Cirne in September 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

