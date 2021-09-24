Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Axcella Health has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $117.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 21,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 129.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 89,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 51.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 42,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcella Health by 579.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

