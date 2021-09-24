Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 784.60 ($10.25).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TM17 shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other Team17 Group news, insider Martin Hellawell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

Shares of TM17 stock opened at GBX 764.40 ($9.99) on Friday. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 793.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 752.23. The company has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 44.97.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

