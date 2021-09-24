Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target to $38.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.33.
ALGM opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38.
In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $4,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $2,801,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 639,601 shares of company stock valued at $18,735,895. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 952,511 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,194,000 after acquiring an additional 810,257 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.