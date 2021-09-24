Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target to $38.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.33.

ALGM opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $4,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $2,801,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 639,601 shares of company stock valued at $18,735,895. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 952,511 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,194,000 after acquiring an additional 810,257 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

