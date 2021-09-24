Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $198.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective upped by analysts at Tigress Financial from $182.00 to $198.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Tigress Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.85% from the stock’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.08.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.