Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Raised to $316.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $296.00 to $316.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.22.

MOH stock opened at $282.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $151.66 and a 12 month high of $286.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.32.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,617,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $33,655,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

