Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RDSMY. ING Group raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Koninklijke DSM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. Koninklijke DSM has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $55.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 67.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.